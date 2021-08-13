Shift Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $654.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

