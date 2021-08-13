Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to post $147.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $87.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,666,152 shares of company stock valued at $392,768,867 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after acquiring an additional 106,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 2.40. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

