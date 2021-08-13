Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).
AV stock opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.49.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.