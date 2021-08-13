Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

AV stock opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.49.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

