Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Grows By 492.3%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,351. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23.

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

