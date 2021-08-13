Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Grows By 492.3%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,351. 4Front Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23.
About 4Front Ventures
