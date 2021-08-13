Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 561.9%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 561.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

