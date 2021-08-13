Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Decreases By 92.9%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AKZOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AKZOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,710. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

