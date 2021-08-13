Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Drops By 95.1%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,669,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,643,965. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

