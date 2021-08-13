Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 92.1%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGLOY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 84,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,814. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

