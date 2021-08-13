Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Declines By 85.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHCHY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,875. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

