Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Drops By 87.5%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

