Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declines By 94.7%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 142,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 584,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.