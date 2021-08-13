Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Grows By 440.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,500 shares, a growth of 440.4% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BACHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 68,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

