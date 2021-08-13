Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Rises By 2,500.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 23,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,090. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

