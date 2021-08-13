Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 97.1%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 167,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

