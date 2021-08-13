Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 97.1%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BASA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. 167,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
About Basanite
