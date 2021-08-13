Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Drops By 89.2%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

RNP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

