Short Interest in CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Increases By 440.0%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CURR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 43,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,749. The company has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.42. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 155.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.37%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

