Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Increases By 3,600.0%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Daimler stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 115,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48. Daimler has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.46.
Daimler Company Profile
