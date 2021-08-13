Short Interest in Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Increases By 3,600.0%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Daimler stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 115,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,431. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48. Daimler has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

