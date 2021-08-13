Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Rises By 2,350.0%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0682 dividend. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

