Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 93.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.98.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 14,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,553. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.