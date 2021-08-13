Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Drops By 97.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Disco stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595. Disco has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

