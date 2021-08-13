Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Increases By 433.3%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

