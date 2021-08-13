Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Drops By 86.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $2,861,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 320,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 195,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,470. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

