Short Interest in Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Grows By 526.7%

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 526.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ENDV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 174,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,414. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.
Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.