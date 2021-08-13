Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 89.7%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPOKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.94. 29,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

