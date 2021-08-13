Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Declines By 96.6%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF stock remained flat at $$110.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.82.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

