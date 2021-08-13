Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 85.7%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fearless Films stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.
