Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Declines By 85.7%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fearless Films stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,994. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

