Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Increases By 421.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 421.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FIOGF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,432. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.