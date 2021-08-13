Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declines By 97.8%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FEO traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 8,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

