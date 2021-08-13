Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 90.3%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.24. 189,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,358. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1-year low of 0.70 and a 1-year high of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.97.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.