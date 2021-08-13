Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Rises By 435.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

GAILF stock remained flat at $$11.22 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29. GAIL has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

