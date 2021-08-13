Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Drops By 87.9%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 85,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,219. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93. General Electric has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

