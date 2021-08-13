Short Interest in GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Declines By 85.9%

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GeoPetro Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 161,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,181. GeoPetro Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
