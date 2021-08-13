Short Interest in GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Declines By 85.9%

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GeoPetro Resources stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. 161,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,181. GeoPetro Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

GeoPetro Resources Company Profile

GeoPetro Resources Co is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

