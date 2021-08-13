Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 99.5%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GGII stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,584,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,964,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01. Green Globe International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

