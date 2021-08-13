Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Drops By 99.5%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GGII stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,584,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,964,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01. Green Globe International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.17.
Green Globe International Company Profile
