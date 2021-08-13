Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Declines By 97.6%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

