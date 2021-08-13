Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 89.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
HNGKY stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87.
