Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 89.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HNGKY stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

