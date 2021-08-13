Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 812.5%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HSQVY stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

