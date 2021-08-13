Short Interest in IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Drops By 93.3%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IEH stock remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. IEH has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

About IEH

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

