Short Interest in Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Drops By 96.3%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperium Group Global stock traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 1.70. 79,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,136. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 3.25.

About Imperium Group Global

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

