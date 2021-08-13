Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Expands By 461.5%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090. Infinity Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

Get Infinity Energy Resources alerts:

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. Infinity Energy Resources, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.