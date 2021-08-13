Short Interest in Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Expands By 461.5%

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090. Infinity Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.
Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.