Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Grows By 466.8%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 466.8% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFXY stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 12,757,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,485,516. Infrax Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

