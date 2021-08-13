Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Drops By 98.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

