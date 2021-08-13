Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declines By 83.3%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of IAUGY stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $20.52.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
