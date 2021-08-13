Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declines By 83.3%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IAUGY stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

