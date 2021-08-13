Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Drops By 95.4%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPCIF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,152. Intellipharmaceutics International has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

