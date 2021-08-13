Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Expands By 587.0%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

