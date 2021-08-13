Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Decreases By 97.1%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,674,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,381,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,907. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group
