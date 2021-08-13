Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Rises By 500.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

