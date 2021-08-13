Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Rises By 500.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KUKAY traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
