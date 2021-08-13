Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Grows By 711,400.0%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, an increase of 711,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mondial Ventures stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,651,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,821,551. Mondial Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Mondial Ventures
