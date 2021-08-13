Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Grows By 711,400.0%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, an increase of 711,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mondial Ventures stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,651,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,821,551. Mondial Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc is an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in U.S. The company was founded on May 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

