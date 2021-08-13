Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Rises By 1,000.0%

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS DUVNF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Peruvian Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Peruvian Metals
