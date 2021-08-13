Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Rises By 1,000.0%

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DUVNF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. Peruvian Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

