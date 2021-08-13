Short Interest in Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Expands By 762.5%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PLPRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.36. 14,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,871. Plus Products has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37.

About Plus Products

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) is a hemp and cannabis food company. It also engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. The firm offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F.

