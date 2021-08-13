Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Rises By 838.5%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 838.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 49,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,583. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.